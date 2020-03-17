That's So False... Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie did NOT Plagiarize Anne Giwa-Amu's Book

A few days ago, a woman identified as Anne Giwa-Amu who lives in London shared a video on YouTube claiming that Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie plagiarized her book to write “Half of A Yellow Sun“.

Anne Giwa-Amu said Chimamanda’s “Half of a Yellow Sun” was plagiarised from a portion from her book, “Sade: United We Stand.”

In the video, she accused the late author of “Things Fall Apart” Chinua Achebe of giving her work “Sade: United We Stand” to Chimamanda who then rewrote it as “Half of a Yellow Sun”.

She discovered Chimamanda had plagiarized her book in 2013 when she saw a poster in London advertising the film “Half of a Yellow Sun”.

Giwa Amu goes on to explain how she published her work with Chinua Achebe, got her book reviewed by Heinemann’s African Writers Series while the late Achebe was the Editorial Adviser and so on. She also shared documents to prove her claims.

She said, “I challenge Chimamanda, to prove that she wrote HAYS by, publishing her email correspondence with Chinua Achebe, publishing the original manuscript she sent to the editors and by publishing the editors’ reviews”.

Watch her make her claims in the video: