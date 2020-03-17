“We don’t want to be slapped” – Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron

Kate Henshaw has also added her voice in the protest against the enlistment of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria, by calling out the president of the association Emeka Rollas.

In her tweet, the veteran actress stated that the Adamawa lawmaker who was spotted assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop is not worthy to be a patron of AGN. Kate added that there are women in the guild and they don’t want to be slapped.

Hilda Dokubo was the first to speak out against Elisha Abbo’s appointment in an Instagram video where she tagged her colleagues to also take action.

