Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"We don't want to be slapped" - Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: Friends & Family showed up in their Best Asoebi Styles for Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Living in Bondage was the BIGGEST Winner at #AMVCA7 | See the Full List

Events Movies & TV

#AMVCA7 was LIT! Check Out its Most Memorable Moments

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

#AMVCA7: These Celebrities Did Not Let the Coronavirus Stop their Slay

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#AMVCA7: Here's What People Are Saying about "King of Boys" Getting Snubbed

Movies & TV Nollywood

And the Winner of #AMVCA7 Trailblazer Award is... Swanky JKA 👏🏾

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Somizi Mhlongo, Mohale Motaung & all the South African Stars who Came to Slay at the #DstvMVCA

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Of Course, #BBNaija Stars Came to Represent at #AMCVA7

Movies & TV

“We don’t want to be slapped” – Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron

BellaNaija.com

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Kate Henshaw has also added her voice in the protest against the enlistment of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria, by calling out the president of the association Emeka Rollas.

In her tweet, the veteran actress stated that the Adamawa lawmaker who was spotted assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop is not worthy to be a patron of AGN. Kate added that there are women in the guild and they don’t want to be slapped.

Hilda Dokubo was the first to speak out against Elisha Abbo’s appointment in an Instagram video where she tagged her colleagues to also take action.

See her tweet below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php