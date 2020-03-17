Movies & TV
“We don’t want to be slapped” – Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron
Kate Henshaw has also added her voice in the protest against the enlistment of Senator Elisha Abbo as a patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria, by calling out the president of the association Emeka Rollas.
In her tweet, the veteran actress stated that the Adamawa lawmaker who was spotted assaulting a nursing mother in a sex toy shop is not worthy to be a patron of AGN. Kate added that there are women in the guild and they don’t want to be slapped.
Hilda Dokubo was the first to speak out against Elisha Abbo’s appointment in an Instagram video where she tagged her colleagues to also take action.
Emeka Rollas, I cannot find your handle on Twitter, my name is Kate Henshaw and I do not mince words when I say @AbboElisha is NOT worthy to be a patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria. We have women in this guild and we do not want to be slapped!!
— Kate Henshaw (@HenshawKate) March 16, 2020