Hilda Dokubo is Taking a Stand Against the new Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria - Elisha Abbo

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

N6 wants Nigerians to Show More Love to One Another on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

Need a Clearly Defined Creative Process? Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Have You Covered

WATCH Chigul open up on the Struggles of being a Comedienne in Nigeria on "The Cover"

Pete Edochie shares his Take on Proposals, Feminism & Single Motherhood | WATCH

Enjoy a Snippet of Kunle Afolayan's Forthcoming Movie "Citation"

BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH "Oge's Sister" by Uche Jombo

Tacha & LAX enjoy some Fuji Tunes on “TBenz: Karaoke” | Watch

We've Got the Trailer for Segilola Ogidan's "Tainted Canvas" | WATCH

Nine months ago, Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa was caught on camera physically assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop.

Recently, the same senator was appointed the patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), and veteran actress Hilda Dokubo has spoken out against the appointment.

Taking to her Instagram, the actress noted that he isn’t the right person to be given this position, as she recalls how he assaulted a lady in a sex toy shop at Abuja.

In her words:

Cut the crap

An abuser of women as Patron of Actors Guild of Nigeria is an unpardonable abuse of the rights of all the females in the creative space especially #actors. We must stop every attempt at rubbishing our values as a people with such appointments in whatever guise. Consequently, Senator Abbo #sextoysenator must be delisted from our list of Patrons now.

