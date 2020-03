Maybe or maybe not… But it seems Makanaki is hale and hearty and will feature in “King of Boys 2“.

Director Kemi Adetiba shared on her Twitter a snippet of the forthcoming sequel and we can’t wait to watch all the action unfold.

She captioned it:

KOB Army… It’s time for us to ACTIVATE!!! It’s official OUR season again!!! LET’S GOOOOOO!!!!!!! @kingofboysmovieSequel!

Who else is excited?