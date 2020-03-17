TogetherAtHome: The Coronavirus Has Millions in Quarantine | Here’s How People Are Passing the Time

Italy, South Africa, the United States – so much of the world is in quarantine (social distancing) to “flatten the curve” by reducing the spread of the coronavirus that has been declared an epidemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Offices and schools have been closed, social events have been canceled or postponed, and now people have to find creative ways to pass the time. And creative ways they have found!

Videos and photos on social media show how folks in Italy, New York, Johannesburg are surviving isolation. How they’re finding comfort in other humans despite the absence of the ever comforting physical touch, how musicians are providing both entertainment and upliftment by live-streaming home concerts, or how parents are surviving the presence of rowdy kids home from school while they try to catch up from work.

See photos and videos from all over the world:

My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome https://t.co/YZ8Y1W8esc — John Legend (@johnlegend) March 16, 2020

People of Siena, Italy sing a song Viva la nostra Siena (hooray for our Siena) together, from their windows to raise their spirits during the Italian #COVID19 lockdown 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jBSbkvds4d — Coronavirus (@SARS_COVID19) March 13, 2020

The human spirit is strong – people in Italy sing and play instruments together from their quarantined balconies.https://t.co/bT1yELhLS0 — Rachel Tobac (@RachelTobac) March 13, 2020

The world shuts down but Italy sings. Confined to their homes, Italian neighbours sing from their balconies to lift spirits during quarantine 🇮🇹❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y80vmF1ULg — Cool FM (@coolfm) March 14, 2020

Italian townsfolk sing together through the air: The Sicilian Community of Italy sings from window to window, accompanied by Accordion and tambourine. #Italian#2019nCoV #Covid_19 #cronavirus #COVID pic.twitter.com/oBcHgtynDL — Yixiaohan (@yixiaohan1) March 14, 2020

When you're inspired by Italy but live in New York pic.twitter.com/2lBwxJ8785 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 16, 2020

Day 3 into quarantine

pic.twitter.com/keHEDcUMPX — AORE 💫 (@dripfluencer) March 16, 2020

Me for the next few weeks pic.twitter.com/AnUy49gOdx — FredFlunk (@fredflunk) March 15, 2020

My grandma’s living facility is on lockdown; I went to drop off some things for her & found my dad serenading her & her friends on his guitar since he couldn’t come in to visit 😭❤️ #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/S4xghMSIro — Jenny DeLoach (@jennydeloach) March 16, 2020

“Experts recommend sticking to your daily routine even when working from home” New Yorkers and Londoners: pic.twitter.com/tsbMaYxJoq — The Greek Analyst (@GreekAnalyst) March 16, 2020

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob Shellard isn't allowed to visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." https://t.co/cIwZxwmZeN pic.twitter.com/nW86SYm4HU — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) March 16, 2020

And although the Nigerian government hasn’t declared it, it’s important we stay safe by reducing social and physical interactions, guys. The virus spreads like nothing else, and the best way to survive is to prevent its spread.