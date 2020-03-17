Connect with us

BN TV

This Sisi Yemmie's Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence "I Am (Now/Not) My Mother"

BN TV Living

#TogetherAtHome: The Coronavirus Has Millions in Quarantine | Here's How People Are Passing the Time

BN TV Nollywood Scoop

Hilda Dokubo is Taking a Stand Against the new Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria - Elisha Abbo

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

BN TV Music

N6 wants Nigerians to Show More Love to One Another on Ndani TV's "Just Say It" | Watch

BN TV Career

Need a Clearly Defined Creative Process? Peace Itimi & Bolanle Banwo Have You Covered

BN TV

WATCH Chigul open up on the Struggles of being a Comedienne in Nigeria on "The Cover"

BN TV Scoop

Pete Edochie shares his Take on Proposals, Feminism & Single Motherhood | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Enjoy a Snippet of Kunle Afolayan's Forthcoming Movie "Citation"

BN TV

This Sisi Yemmie’s Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie, is back with a new episode of her vlog and this time, she is teaching us how to the irresistible ‘Goat Curry’.

She says, “My family loves it and I know you will too. It goes well with Rice, Pasta, Potatoes but EXCELLENT with YAM! Oooooh, I really want you to try it”.

INGREDIENTS
Goat Meat
Onions
Red Bell Pepper
Green Bell Pepper
Tomatoes
Salt
White Pepper
Curry Powder
Thyme
Water
Vegetable Oil
Ground Pepper

Watch and learn.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php