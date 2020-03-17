BN TV
This Sisi Yemmie’s Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH
Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie, is back with a new episode of her vlog and this time, she is teaching us how to the irresistible ‘Goat Curry’.
She says, “My family loves it and I know you will too. It goes well with Rice, Pasta, Potatoes but EXCELLENT with YAM! Oooooh, I really want you to try it”.
INGREDIENTS
Goat Meat
Onions
Red Bell Pepper
Green Bell Pepper
Tomatoes
Salt
White Pepper
Curry Powder
Thyme
Water
Vegetable Oil
Ground Pepper
Watch and learn.