This Sisi Yemmie’s Goat Curry Recipe is the Real Deal | WATCH

Lifestyle and food vlogger, Sisi Yemmie, is back with a new episode of her vlog and this time, she is teaching us how to the irresistible ‘Goat Curry’.

She says, “My family loves it and I know you will too. It goes well with Rice, Pasta, Potatoes but EXCELLENT with YAM! Oooooh, I really want you to try it”.

INGREDIENTS

Goat Meat

Onions

Red Bell Pepper

Green Bell Pepper

Tomatoes

Salt

White Pepper

Curry Powder

Thyme

Water

Vegetable Oil

Ground Pepper

Watch and learn.