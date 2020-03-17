WATCH Lota Chukwu’s Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother”

Lota Chukwu and Zebra Stripes Networks have made it a monthly duty to release one short.

This month’s is titled “I Am (Now/Not) My Mother,” and it sees Lota Chukwu and Wole Ojo tell a hard story about domestic and emotional violence.

Directed by Lota Chukwu, it also features child actor Diana Egwuatu.

“I Am (Now/Not) My Mother” follows the life of a woman with scars from the past struggles, living with a husband who reminds her of her father in the worst possible ways.

Watch the film: