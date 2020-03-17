Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Here's what Emeka Rollas has to Say about Elisha Abbo's Appointment as AGN Patron | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence "I Am (Now/Not) My Mother"

Movies & TV Scoop

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Discharged from the Hospital

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"We don't want to be slapped" - Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: Friends & Family showed up in their Best Asoebi Styles for Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Living in Bondage was the BIGGEST Winner at #AMVCA7 | See the Full List

Events Movies & TV

#AMVCA7 was LIT! Check Out its Most Memorable Moments

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

#AMVCA7: These Celebrities Did Not Let the Coronavirus Stop their Slay

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#AMVCA7: Here's What People Are Saying about "King of Boys" Getting Snubbed

Movies & TV

Here’s what Emeka Rollas has to Say about Elisha Abbo’s Appointment as AGN Patron | WATCH

BN TV

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), is responding to the outcry from the public as regards the appointment of Elisha Abbo as the Grand Patron of the guild.

Recall that, Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa was caught on camera physically assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop, this act led veteran actress Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw and several Nigerians to question the appointment.

In a new interview, Emeka Rollas is seen defending Elisha Abbo and he asked: “Who is holier than Senator Abbo?”

Watch him in the interview.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php