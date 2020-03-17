Here’s what Emeka Rollas has to Say about Elisha Abbo’s Appointment as AGN Patron | WATCH

Emeka Rollas, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), is responding to the outcry from the public as regards the appointment of Elisha Abbo as the Grand Patron of the guild.

Recall that, Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa was caught on camera physically assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop, this act led veteran actress Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw and several Nigerians to question the appointment.

In a new interview, Emeka Rollas is seen defending Elisha Abbo and he asked: “Who is holier than Senator Abbo?”

Watch him in the interview.