It’s Tamar Braxton’s Birthday & Her Boyfriend David Adefeso just Made it Extra Special ❤️
It’s a special day for the American singer and actress Tamar Braxton and guess who’s making it extra special for her?
Yeah! David Adefeso – her boyfriend
David Adefeso is celebrating his “heart, joy, future, and friend” on her 43rd birthday with an ardent message on Instagram.
He wrote:
Little did I know walking into that busy restaurant nearly two years ago that the course of my life would change so dramatically. From the sun-baked streets of Lagos to the white sands of Montego Bay and the bustling city life of suburban Mexico, you have been on a journey with me filled with laughter, tears, hope and never-ending love. Through it all your friendship has been invaluable, your counsel irreplaceable and your love unshakeable. Nothing prepared me for the complete and never-ending joy I experience with you every day. And no matter what crowded clouds appear in the horizon, the sunshine of your smile, the purity of your heart and the kindness of your words never fail to reinforce the strength of the unbreakable bond that is the love we share.
You are my heart, you are my joy, you are my future, and you are my friend. Happy birthday, my @tamarbraxton. You are the most beautiful girl in the World, and I can’t wait to see what amazing surprises the next 45 years bring us.
