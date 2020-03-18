NoToElishaAbbo: Kate Henshaw is Not Backing Down | WATCH

Kate Henshaw is not taking the appointment of Elisha Abbo lightly and she’s severely pressing for an answer from the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas.

Recall that, Elisha Abbo, a senator representing Adamawa was caught on camera physically assaulting a nursing mother at a sex toy shop, and actress Hilda Dokubo, Kate Henshaw and several Nigerians have questioned his appointment.

On Tuesday, March 17, Emeka Rollas defended Elisha Abbo’s appointment in a new interview.

Kate Henshaw shared a tweet of conversations between herself and Emeka. She wrote:

@emmyrol, Emeka Rollas Ejezie, you told @PulseNigeria247 that you have to check your register to see if I am a member of the guild?? Really? So who were you writing to?? Should I also bring up other conversations you have had with me?? Why all these with a non member?! I told you I could not make it to the award even though you offered to fly me into Abuja. You then suggested sending a manager to pick up on my behalf… Emeka Rollas, you are President of yourself and those whom you feed your crumbs. Not I. Again I ask who are you writing to??

Here’s what she has to say to Emeka Rollas: