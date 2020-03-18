Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre will Conquer the Coronavirus Together 💪🏾

While everyone is still sending love and light to Idris Elba for testing positive to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood actor has an update for you.

He shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday, March 18, in which he said,

It’s been a mad 24 hours. Yesterday was good and bad, you know what I mean? It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but also good because I think it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people, it definitely made it more real for me and my family. There was so many positive responses to, you know, me talking about it. Some negative too. But there were some definite positive ones. I certainly felt…my wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys. Right now though, I am feeling okay. Woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms. My voice is a little tired…checking my fever twice a day. Feel good, feel okay. Been doing a lot of reading about it. You know, asymptomatic is what comes up.

When he shared his COVID-19 status on Twitter with a video, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre was right by his side and everyone wondered why.

Speaking on Sabrina’s decision to stay with him, he added:

Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together… I hope you guys can understand it.

Watch the video below.