Connect with us

Scoop

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre will Conquer the Coronavirus Together 💪🏾

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Everyone was Present at Ayo Animashaun's 50th Birthday Soiree

Nollywood Scoop

#NoToElishaAbbo: Kate Henshaw is Not Backing Down | WATCH

Scoop Sweet Spot

It's Tamar Braxton's Birthday & Her Boyfriend David Adefeso just Made it Extra Special ❤️

Scoop

It's NOT TRUE... Oprah Winfrey wasn't Raided or Arrested

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Here's what Emeka Rollas has to Say about Elisha Abbo's Appointment as AGN Patron | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Discharged from the Hospital

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"We don't want to be slapped" - Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron

Scoop

That's So False... Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie did NOT Plagiarize Anne Giwa-Amu's Book

Scoop

MBGN 2019 Nyekachi Douglas is Beauty with a Purpose & she's Working Tirelessly to Achieve Them | WATCH her Interview with Forbes

Scoop

Idris Elba & Sabrina Dhowre will Conquer the Coronavirus Together 💪🏾

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 19: Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

While everyone is still sending love and light to Idris Elba for testing positive to the coronavirus pandemic, the Hollywood actor has an update for you.

He shared a video on Twitter on Wednesday, March 18, in which he said,

It’s been a mad 24 hours. Yesterday was good and bad, you know what I mean? It was bad because obviously I tested positive, but also good because I think it opened up a lot of conversation around it. I think it made it a lot more real for some people, it definitely made it more real for me and my family.

There was so many positive responses to, you know, me talking about it. Some negative too. But there were some definite positive ones. I certainly felt…my wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys.

Right now though, I am feeling okay. Woke up this morning, didn’t have any symptoms. My voice is a little tired…checking my fever twice a day. Feel good, feel okay. Been doing a lot of reading about it. You know, asymptomatic is what comes up.

When he shared his COVID-19 status on Twitter with a video, his wife, Sabrina Dhowre was right by his side and everyone wondered why.

Speaking on Sabrina’s decision to stay with him, he added:

Sabrina wanted to be by my side, as much as we talked about her not coming to where I am, she did and wanted to. I love her even more for it and I would do the same for her. So, we calculated that risk and decided to be together… I hope you guys can understand it.

Watch the video below.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Adefolake Adekola: You Are Only As Wealthy As The Status Of Your Health

The Ikorodu Ferry Terminal Is a Great Resource For Residents of Ikorodu Who Work on the Island

How to Stay Safe During the Coronavirus Pandemic

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

Advertisement
css.php