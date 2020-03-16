Coronavirus: Idris Elba wants Everyone to Know He’s Fine

Idris Elba shared that he tested positive to the pandemic, coronavirus.

He said he had come into contact with someone who tested positive to the virus, which prompted him to get checked. His test result came out positive and as a result, quarantined himself.

This is coming just a few days since actor Tom Hanks announced he’s also tested positive along with his wife, Rita Wilson.

Sharing the devastating news on Twitter, he wrote:

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing. No panic.

Idris further stated in the video with his wife Sabrina Dhowre beside him:

It came back positive, yeah, and it sucks. I’m doing okay. Sabrina hasn’t been tested and she’d doing okay. I didn’t have any symptoms. I got tested because I realized I was exposed to someone who also tested positive. I found out last Friday that they tested positive, I quarantined myself immediately and got a test immediately and got the results back today. It’s serious. Now’s the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands. There are people out there who aren’t showing symptoms who could easily spread it. So now’s a real-time to be real vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance. We told our families, they’re very supportive. We’ve told our colleagues. Transparency is the best thing. If you’re feeling ill or feel like you’re been exposed, do something about it. Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullshit. Now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other. There are so many people whose lives have been affected, from people who’ve lost somebody they love to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.

Watch the video below: