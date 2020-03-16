It’s a Transformation! Lady Gaga is All Shades of Incredible on Paper Magazine’s Latest Issue

Incredible, stunning and brilliant is an understatement when describing Lady Gaga‘s fascinating look on the cover of Paper Magazine’s latest issue.

The pop star posed as a half-human, half-cyborg ahead of the release of her sixth album, “Chromatica,” scheduled for release on April 10.

In the stunning photos, Gaga was given a full-body scan by 3D cameras, after which Belgian artist Frederik Heyman, used a “Gaga avatar” to recreate her image in “various digitally constructed environments”.

Before the magic was created, Gaga says “I consent to being nude with everyone in this room,” before slipping off her custom Versace robe emblazoned with her name on the back in crystals. “I believe we’re making art, this isn’t pornography.”

On the creative process of her forthcoming album, Chromatic:

Gaga says she often “couldn’t get off the couch” because her head-to-toe body pain was so extreme. But BloodPop®, the hit producer whom Gaga describes as the “center” of her new album, would consistently empower her to push forward and create. “He’d be like, ‘Come on, let’s go. We’re going to make music.’ And I’d be maybe crying or venting about something that was happening in my life over some pain or depression I was feeling.” Together, they co-wrote songs that temporarily brought Gaga joy. “I’d start out the day so down and I’d end up dancing, looking in the mirror, practising my moves, singing along,” she says. “Every day was an enlightening experience, but it had to happen every day.”

On surviving rape at the age 0f 19