Everyone was Present at Ayo Animashaun’s 50th Birthday Soiree

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

Hip TV, Hip Hop World Magazine & the Headies Awards boss, Ayo Animashaun clocked a year older on Tuesday,  and the media mogul decided on a glamorous 50th birthday bash worthy of his fifth decade.

Friends and family including Toke Makinwa, Nancy Isime, Adebola Williams, Osa Ighodaro, Basketmouth, Gbenga Adeyinka, Tony Elumelu, Kelechi Amadi, Bovi, and more all came together to celebrate him at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, and we’ve got all the photos.

Check on it

 

Photo Credit: officialhiptv | ochukokingphotography

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

