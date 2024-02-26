Connect with us

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Daniel Etim-Effiong & Iremide Adeoye to star in "Her Dark Past" | Watch the Trailer

Take A Look At What Your Faves Wore To The Premiere of "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

Ayo Edebiri wins the Best Actress in Comedy SAG Award for "The Bear"

"Grown" starring Efe Irele, Yemi Cregx & Bobby Ekpe set to Premiere on Africa Magic in March

Watch Bimbo Ademoye and Bolaji Ogunmola in “Rofia Tailor Loran” Season 2

Watch Episode 5 (S7) of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit"

Meet the Voices Behind Tola and Kole in Disney's "Iwájú"

Teniola Aladese is Our First Feature for this Year's #BNMeetTheStar

"Becoming King" Documentary Captures David Oyelowo's 7-Year Adventure to play Martin Luther King Jr in "Selma"

Watch Episode 5 (S1) of "Dear Diane"

Her Dark Past,” a film by the Multichoice Talent Factory 2023 students, premieres on Africa Magic Showcase and Urban this March.

It follows Tosin Nwosu (Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman) A high-flying social media influencer and life coach whose life starts to crumble when a child she abandoned for dead gives way to the secrets that imperil her seemingly perfect world: unearthing the trauma, she daily fights to bury.

The film with a story by Elvis Damptey and written by Gabriel Odigiri and Victoria Brown Owoseni is directed by Deborah Oluwatobi Ahmed and Samuel Oluwasegun Ogundeyi and produced by Elvis Damptey and Wuraola Adeniran. It also stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Iremide Adeoye, Diana Egwuatu, Prince Buchi Unigwe, Ego Ihenacho, Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, and May Okanigbe.

 

A post shared by HER DARK PAST (@herdarkpast_)

“Her Dark Past” premieres on March 3rd at 8:30 PM WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and March 10th at 8:00 PM WAT on Africa Magic Urban.

Watch the trailer

 

A post shared by HER DARK PAST (@herdarkpast_)

