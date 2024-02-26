Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Daniel Etim-Effiong & Iremide Adeoye to star in “Her Dark Past” | Watch the Trailer

“Her Dark Past,” a film by the Multichoice Talent Factory 2023 students, premieres on Africa Magic Showcase and Urban this March.

It follows Tosin Nwosu (Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman) A high-flying social media influencer and life coach whose life starts to crumble when a child she abandoned for dead gives way to the secrets that imperil her seemingly perfect world: unearthing the trauma, she daily fights to bury.

The film with a story by Elvis Damptey and written by Gabriel Odigiri and Victoria Brown Owoseni is directed by Deborah Oluwatobi Ahmed and Samuel Oluwasegun Ogundeyi and produced by Elvis Damptey and Wuraola Adeniran. It also stars Daniel Etim-Effiong, Iremide Adeoye, Diana Egwuatu, Prince Buchi Unigwe, Ego Ihenacho, Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, and May Okanigbe.

“Her Dark Past” premieres on March 3rd at 8:30 PM WAT on Africa Magic Showcase and March 10th at 8:00 PM WAT on Africa Magic Urban.

Watch the trailer