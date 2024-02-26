Connect with us

Take A Look At What Your Faves Wore To The Premiere of "Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre"

The sequel series “Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre” is set to premiere on Netflix on March 1, 2024, following the success of the 2022 movie “Aníkúlápó” directed by Kunle Afolayan. Movie stars and prominent figures from the entertainment industry attended, representing African Royalty. They all were dressed to impress and understood the assignment.

The cast of the upcoming series includes Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, Sola Sobowale, Gabriel AfolayanLayi Wasabi, Taiwo Hassan, Aisha Lawal, Owobo Ogunde and Lateef Adedimeji.

Some of our favourite looks:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliana Olayode (@olayodejuliana)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joseph Onaolapo (@jay_onair)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 👑Nehita👑 (@queen_nehita)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aisha Lawal (@aishalawal1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ronke Oshodi (@ronkeoshodioke)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simi✨💛 (@luvly_simi)

