Mpox Outbreak Declared a Global Health Emergency: What You Need to Know Now

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has officially declared Mpox, previously known as Monkeypox, a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). This designation under the International Health Regulations (IHR) signals the global urgency in containing the outbreak.

According to Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), Mpox cases have surged across 12 African nations, with Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda among the countries reporting their first-ever outbreaks. In 2024 alone, these countries have confirmed 2,863 cases, with 517 lives lost—primarily in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in declaring the PHEIC emphasised the growing concern, stating, “The emergence of a new clade of mpox, its rapid spread in eastern DRC, and the reporting of cases in several neighbouring countries are very worrying. On top of outbreaks of other mpox clades in DRC and other countries in Africa, it’s clear that a coordinated international response is needed to stop these outbreaks and save lives.

Mpox, a viral illness first detected in humans in 1970 in the DRC, is endemic to parts of Central and West Africa. It’s caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the Orthopoxvirus family. The disease is known for causing a painful rash, fever, and swollen lymph nodes. While most people recover, severe cases can occur, particularly without proper medical care.

In Nigeria, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported 39 confirmed Mpox cases across 33 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. NCDC Director General Jide Idris reassured the public that efforts are being intensified to detect and respond to new cases swiftly. Surveillance at international airports, seaports, and border crossings has been heightened, and states like Lagos, Enugu, Kano, Rivers, and Cross River have been placed on high alert.

How Does Mpox Spread?

Mpox primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal, or through handling contaminated materials like bedding. Human-to-human transmission occurs via:

Direct contact with rashes, scabs, or bodily fluids of an infected person.

Extended exposure to respiratory droplets, including during sexual contact.

Handling materials (clothes, sheets, etc.) that have been in contact with an infected person.

Recognising Mpox Symptoms

Initial symptoms are typically flu-like, including,

Fever

Painful skin rash

Swollen lymph nodes

Headache

Muscle aches and backaches

Chills

Tiredness

A painful rash, often located on the hands, feet, face, or genitals, is a hallmark sign. If you experience these symptoms or notice an unexplained rash after potential exposure, seek medical attention immediately.

What Should You Do If Exposed?

Visit a healthcare provider for testing if you suspect you’ve been exposed.

for testing if you suspect you’ve been exposed. Avoid close contact , especially intimate contact, until you have consulted with a doctor.

, especially intimate contact, until you have consulted with a doctor. Wear a mask during medical visits to protect yourself and others.

For updates, rely on the Ministry of Health, The WHO, the NCDC, and local health facilities. Suspected cases should be reported to NCDC hotlines at 08023169485 or 08137412348, or the emergency lines 767 or 112.