The Africa Creative Market is Back for its Third Edition this September, 2024

Africa Creative Market (ACM) is excited to announce the third edition of its flagship event, set to take place from;

Date: September 17th to September 20th, 2024

Venue: Landmark Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Under the theme “Innovation Meets Imagination,” ACM 3.0 aims to redefine the boundaries of creativity by bringing together key stakeholders from Africa and around the globe. This year’s focus is on integrating technology into the creative sector, enabling industries to leverage technological advancements for enhanced commercial profitability and innovative growth.

Hosted by Ascend Studios Foundation, the event is a cornerstone for dialogue, innovation, and partnership, fostering sustainable progress within Africa’s dynamic creative landscape.

Building on the solid foundations of previous years, this edition seeks to amplify its impact on the creative economy through strengthened collaborative opportunities, the empowerment of creative entrepreneurs, and a robust push towards innovative practices.

Attendees can anticipate a diverse array of activities, including conferences, capacity-building workshops, panel discussions, competitive showcases, and awards ceremonies. These events will span multiple creative disciplines such as Fashion, Film/TV, Music, Games, Animation, and E-sports, ensuring a rich, multidisciplinary experience.

With an expected attendance of over 10,000 guests from 25 countries and 45 leading exhibitors, ACM 3.0 is set to be a melting pot of cultures and ideas, facilitating significant cross-cultural dialogues and setting new standards for global creative collaboration.

ACM transcends being a mere marketplace; serving as a catalyst for change, driving sustainable growth, job creation, and socio-economic development across the continent. By promoting a data-driven understanding of creative trade, facilitating access to trade finance, and equipping African creatives with essential skills and resources, ACM 3.0 aims to unlock the full potential of Africa’s creative economy.

Join the Africa Creative Market 3.0 and be part of Africa’s creative revolution. For more information and registration details, click here to visit the website. For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] and for Sponsorships and Partnerships, please contact: [email protected]

