The Heat Is On: Rexona Deodorant Roll-On Brings a Thrilling Task to BBNaija

by Rexona
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Rexona Deodorant Roll-On brings a thrilling task to the Big Brother Naija Season 9 house!

The heat will be on as your favourite housemates go head-to-head for the win, but Rexona will be there to keep them fresh and confident. This task promises to be one of the most engaging and memorable moments of the season.

Who else can’t wait to see which dynamic duos will bring their A-game and truly show that they do not ‘Loose Guard’? Set a reminder for Saturday, August 17th, 2024, don’t miss this epic Rexona task in the Big Brother Naija house.

Join in on the fun, cheer on your favourite housemates, and see who has what it takes to ignite their confidence and keep it burning strong. Stay tuned, and remember, with Rexona Deodorant Roll-On that gives nonstop protection all day, you no fit #NoLooseGuard!

