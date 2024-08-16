“Clean This: Heal This” by Tolulola Olumide Debuts at an Exclusive Gathering of Thought Leaders

Global Pen Publishers proudly hosted the exclusive launch of “Clean This: Heal This – A GAPS Inspired Nutrition Guide” by author Tolulola Olumide on Thursday, July 25th, 2024. The much-anticipated event took place at Amber Residence, Ikoyi, drawing close friends, distinguished guests, and family members to celebrate this significant achievement.

The invitation-only launch provided an intimate setting for a thorough exploration of the book’s central ideas and significance. The evening commenced with an introduction of the distinguished guests, followed by an in-depth book discussion featuring a panel of three esteemed speakers.

Author Tolulola Olumide shared the inspiration behind her work, emphasizing its importance as a practical guide to managing and potentially improving the health, behavior, and overall development of individuals with autism, ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, allergies, and other childhood developmental conditions.

The panel included Dotun Akande, a Certified Autism Specialist and the Founder/Director of Patrick Speech and Language Center. Akande engaged the author in an interactive dialogue, delving into the central ideas of the book.

She expressed her admiration for the author’s perspectives and the depth of insight provided in the guide. Mudiaga Nwachukwu, CEO of Rhimamory Educational and Learning Support Company, captivated the audience with a compelling book reading, and she further highlighted the practical applications and usefulness of the guide.

Guests enjoyed the day’s ambiance, which was beautifully enhanced by soothing jazz music and light refreshments. The cheerful atmosphere was a clear evidence of the impact of Tolulola Olumide’s book and the warm support of her community.

“Clean This: Heal This – A Gaps Inspired Nutrition Guide” is more than a book; it is a valuable resource for parents, educators, and healthcare professionals seeking to improve the lives of individuals with developmental challenges. Olumide’s dedication to this cause is evident in every page, offering practical advice, nutritional guidance, and heartfelt encouragement to those who need it most.

Global Pen Publishers is honored to have facilitated this remarkable event, and looks forward to the positive changes that this book will inspire. For more information about the book and how to order a copy, please visit www.cleanthis-healthis.com or follow @cleanthishealthis on Instagram.

About the Author: Tolulola Olumide is a passionate advocate for children’s health and development. Her interest lies in providing practical solutions and support for families dealing with autism, ADHD, ADD, dyslexia, allergies, and other developmental conditions.

With “Clean This: Heal This,” she combines her expertise and experience as a parent to offer a comprehensive guide that bridges the gap between nutrition and developmental health. She is the mum and fearless advocate of an amazing champion who is daily defying the odds and living above an autism diagnosis.

She believes that all children with developmental challenges, regardless of diagnosis or condition, can benefit immensely from proper diet and intentional parental support and involvement. And most importantly, she believes that with faith, we can indeed move mountains for our children. Tolu is a business executive, a wife, and mum to three happy, healthy children.

For further inquiries, please contact: Global Pen Publishers ([email protected] || +(234)-813-022-8509.

