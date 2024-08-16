Discover The Journey from Induction to Graduation in the “Women Who Empower” Initiative

In a world where gender equality is still a work in progress, initiatives like “Women Who Empower” are so vital to the development of the society. The “Women Who Empower” initiative is a collaboration between the Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) and Canon Central and North Africa, to provide women in Nigeria’s creative imaging and print industries the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in their chosen careers.

Through one-month long series of comprehensive workshops and training sessions, WISCAR and Canon have equipped these women with the technical skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in their fields. But that’s not all – they’ve also focused on personal development, equipping participants with the confidence, resilience, and leadership skills needed to take on the world.

As both organizations celebrate the graduation of the latest participants, it serves as a reminder of the profound impact this initiative has had on their lives, from newfound confidence and skills to fresh perspectives and achievements. This is a testament to the power of empowerment and a reminder that, together, both organizations can create a brighter future for all.

The core of the “Women Who Empower” initiative is a series of workshops and training sessions designed to equip the participants with the technical skills and knowledge needed in the creative imaging and print industries. For this edition, Canon’s ambassadors, Daniel Ehimen, a Nigerian cinematographer and director and Emmanuel Oyeleke, a Nigerian lifestyle photographer, led hands-on sessions on various aspects of photography, content creation, and printing, ensuring that the women gained practical experience with the latest equipment and techniques.

The journey ended in a graduation ceremony that was both a celebration of the participants’ achievements and a testament to the programme’s impact. The graduates shared their experiences, highlighting the skills they acquired, the confidence they gained, and the networks they built. Many spoke of how the programme had been a turning point in their lives, opening doors to new opportunities and empowering them to pursue their passions with renewed creativity.

The graduands showcased their works on graduation day in an exhibition. While all the mentees’ works were impressive, two participants stood out. These participants, PR Professional and Photographer, Joy Ngwolo, and PR and Marketing Specialist, Obianuju Lilian Ikegbuene, were encouraged and rewarded for their diligence in creating exceptional photographs through the photography skills acquired during the workshop.

The “Women Who Empower” initiative has been a resounding success, demonstrating the transformative power of partnerships in creating opportunities and breaking down barriers. As we celebrate the achievements of our graduates, we are reminded of the importance of continuing this work and expanding its reach. Together, we can create a more inclusive and equitable society where women are empowered to lead, innovate, and make a lasting impact. Join the movement and let’s work together to create a world where women can truly thrive; said Founder and Chairperson, WISCAR, Amina Oyagbola.

WISCAR and Canon’s partnership has sparked a wider conversation about women’s roles in the creative industry and the importance of creating opportunities for them to excel. It’s a powerful reminder that, with the right support and resources, women can break through barriers and achieve greatness.

As WISCAR looks to future collaborations, its commitment to empowering women and girls remains unwavering. It is a proof to the transformative power of partnerships and a shining example of what can be achieved when there is a collaboration to uplift and empower women.

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) believes in the power of empowering women and girls to drive positive change in society and its partnership with Canon exemplifies this belief.

