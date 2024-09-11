Countdown to a Chic and Stylish 60th the Mo Abudu Way

Connect with us

Nigerian Media Mogul  Mo Abudu is making every day of her 60th birthday countdown a runway moment! She has been turning heads with her elegant countdown to her 60th birthday, releasing a series of jaw-dropping images daily.

Styling herself for these shoots, in collaboration with the finest creatives, she continues to showcase her impeccable taste that balances classic grace with a modern edge. From gowns to a cute short set, to pumps and pink platform heels, each look exudes the confidence of a woman who not only continues to make her mark in media but does it fashionably well. With each release, she proves that style is timeless, and she’s celebrating six decades of brilliance with unmatched grace and poise.

10 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

9 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

8 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

7 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

6 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

5 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

4 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

3 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

2 Days Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

1 Day Countdown

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

How cool is it to shoot in a Cadillac as old as you? She also released visuals of her in a Chevrolet Cadillac as old as she is.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mo Abudu (@moabudu)

Credits

Bellastylista: @moabudu
Makeup: @tolufelix_mua x @banksbmpro x @bimpeonakoya x @bare2beauty
Hair: @adefunkeee
@kukushair
Styled by @hairbyposhclass
@adefunkeee
Outfit: Mo’s Closet
2nd and 6th Day countdown outfit: @lanredasilvaajayi
1st, 3rd and 5th Day countdown oufit: @bankekuku
4th Day countdown outfit: @Bimmms24
Gele: @ife_gele
Photo: @felixcrown x @emmanueloyeleke x @kelechiamadiobi
Location: @ebonylifeplace

Cadillac Video
Outfit: Mo’s closet
Makeup: @Tolufelix_mua
Hair: @kukushair
Video: @tolufelix_mua
Edit: @_AvidStudio

