Countdown to a Chic and Stylish 60th the Mo Abudu Way

Nigerian Media Mogul Mo Abudu is making every day of her 60th birthday countdown a runway moment! She has been turning heads with her elegant countdown to her 60th birthday, releasing a series of jaw-dropping images daily.

Styling herself for these shoots, in collaboration with the finest creatives, she continues to showcase her impeccable taste that balances classic grace with a modern edge. From gowns to a cute short set, to pumps and pink platform heels, each look exudes the confidence of a woman who not only continues to make her mark in media but does it fashionably well. With each release, she proves that style is timeless, and she’s celebrating six decades of brilliance with unmatched grace and poise.

10 Days Countdown

9 Days Countdown

8 Days Countdown

7 Days Countdown

6 Days Countdown

5 Days Countdown

4 Days Countdown

3 Days Countdown

2 Days Countdown

1 Day Countdown

How cool is it to shoot in a Cadillac as old as you? She also released visuals of her in a Chevrolet Cadillac as old as she is.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credits

Bellastylista: @moabudu

Makeup: @tolufelix_mua x @banksbmpro x @bimpeonakoya x @bare2beauty

Hair: @adefunkeee

@kukushair

Styled by @hairbyposhclass

@adefunkeee

Outfit: Mo’s Closet

2nd and 6th Day countdown outfit: @lanredasilvaajayi

1st, 3rd and 5th Day countdown oufit: @bankekuku

4th Day countdown outfit: @Bimmms24

Gele: @ife_gele

Photo: @felixcrown x @emmanueloyeleke x @kelechiamadiobi

Location: @ebonylifeplace

Cadillac Video

Outfit: Mo’s closet

Makeup: @Tolufelix_mua

Hair: @kukushair

Video: @tolufelix_mua

Edit: @_AvidStudio

