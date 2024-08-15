BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Connect with us

Hello BellaNaijarians!

The weekend is finally here! And if you’re looking for amazing events to attend and have a blast, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got you covered with the hottest happenings in town this weekend.

So, get ready to dance, mingle, and have a great time with our ultimate event guide!

And here’s the best part: If you’re hosting an event and want to get the word out, we’re here to help. Just email us all the juicy details – the theme, date, time, venue, and a short description – at [email protected], and we’ll ensure it gets featured for free.

Check back weekly for our updated event listings, so you don’t miss out on any fun. Get ready to paint the town red!

***

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 6 PM
VenueBoardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner 

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueThe Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Pool Side Fiesta

Date:Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Wave Beach
RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
VenueHelios LoungePrimus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
VenueZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVPHERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday  

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVPHERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE

The Last Dance 

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024 – Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Omu Resort, Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State
RSVP: HERE


24th Street 

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Beehive Hall 
RSVP: HERE


Uncle Bubu’s Pre-Drinks Friday Party

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: +234 907 889 7877


Exploring K-Pop As Nigerians

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Lateef Jakande Park, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE

Beads and Bonds

 

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: HFIA Garden, Strobrie Cafe
RSVP: HERE

Poetry Night : Nostalgia (The Past We Lost And The Future We Lust For)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 5 PM
Venue: National Museum of Unity, Aleshinloye-Jericho Ibadan.

RSVP: HERE

Super Story

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 25a Gafari Animashaun St, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Jaiye On The Beach  

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Wave Beach
RSVP: HERE


CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : REMO STARS VS AS FAR

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Remo-Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State
RSVP: HERE

Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop

Date: Monday, August 12 – Thursday, August 29 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
VenueEl Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

