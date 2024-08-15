BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Karaoke Night

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

Karaoke at the Corner

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

Pool Side Fiesta

Date:Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Wave Beach

RSVP: HERE

Game Night

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The House of Divas

Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Traffik Thursday

Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024

Time: 8 PM

Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Pre-Drinks Friday

Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

The Last Dance

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024 – Saturday, August 17, 2024

Time: 6 PM

Venue: Omu Resort, Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State

RSVP: HERE



24th Street

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Time: 1 PM

Venue: Beehive Hall

RSVP: HERE



Uncle Bubu’s Pre-Drinks Friday Party

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki

RSVP: +234 907 889 7877



Exploring K-Pop As Nigerians

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Time: 12 PM

Venue: Lateef Jakande Park, Ikeja

RSVP: HERE

Beads and Bonds

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: HFIA Garden, Strobrie Cafe

RSVP: HERE

Poetry Night : Nostalgia (The Past We Lost And The Future We Lust For)



Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024



Jaiye On The Beach Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Wave Beach

RSVP: HERE



CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : REMO STARS VS AS FAR

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Remo-Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State

RSVP: HERE

Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop

Date: Monday, August 12 – Thursday, August 29 2024

Time: 10 AM

Venue: : 10 AM 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.