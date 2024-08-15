Events
#BNRSVP Events This Weekend
Karaoke Night
Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
Karaoke at the Corner
Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: The Corner, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Pool Side Fiesta
Date:Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Wave Beach
RSVP: HERE
Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 7 PM
Venue: Helios Lounge, Primus Mall, Plot 2 1st Avenue, Gwarimpa, Abuja.
Enjoy bottomless passion fruit mimosas and groove to the beats of DJ E-TOUCH, spinning the best in-house, piano house, afro house, and happy funk.
Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024.
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.
RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734
Traffik Thursday
Date: Thursday, August 15, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: Smoke and Mirrors, Admiralty Mall, Lekki, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Pre-Drinks Friday
Join us for a spectacular evening as we kickstart the weekend with Pre-drinks Friday. This is your chance to enjoy a free entry event with the bonus of happy hour shots from 9 PM to 10 PM.
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 7 PM.
Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, Ikate, Lekki.
RSVP: HERE
The Last Dance
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024 – Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 6 PM
Venue: Omu Resort, Federal University Of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State
RSVP: HERE
24th Street
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 1 PM
Venue: Beehive Hall
RSVP: HERE
Uncle Bubu’s Pre-Drinks Friday Party
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 10 AM
Venue: Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki
RSVP: +234 907 889 7877
Exploring K-Pop As Nigerians
Date: Friday, August 16, 2024
Time: 12 PM
Venue: Lateef Jakande Park, Ikeja
RSVP: HERE
Beads and Bonds
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: HFIA Garden, Strobrie Cafe
RSVP: HERE
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Venue: National Museum of Unity, Aleshinloye-Jericho Ibadan.
Super Story
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 8 PM
Venue: 25a Gafari Animashaun St, Victoria Island, Lagos 101241, Lagos
RSVP: HERE
Jaiye On The Beach
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Time: 3 PM
Venue: Wave Beach
RSVP: HERE
CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE : REMO STARS VS AS FAR
Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024
Time: 4 PM
Venue: Remo-Stars Stadium, Ikenne-Remo, Ogun State
RSVP: HERE
Kids Summer Arts & Crafts Workshop
Venue: 12 Ayinde Akinmade Street off Admiralty, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos
Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024.
Time: 5 PM.
Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.