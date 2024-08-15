Breaking Down Bonang Matheba’s Flawless Beauty Look for Miss South Africa 2024

Ever the epitome of elegance, Bonang Matheba, dazzled as the host of Miss South Africa with a beauty look that was nothing short of spectacular. Known for her impeccable style, Bonang was flawlessly radiant in her glowing fair skin with a bronze-finish face glam and a chic updo.

Her face was beaten to perfection by a Makeup Artist from the Nigerian NEETA BEAUTY brand featuring a radiant blend of soft glam and shimmers. Her eyes were the focal point, adorned with shimmering shadows in warm, earthy tones, and complemented by a winged eyeliner.

Bonang’s complexion glowed with a dewy finish, accentuating her natural beauty. Her lips were painted in a luscious glossy nude hue, adding a subtle, yet sensual, finish to her look. Her hair was flawlessly put together by the stellar duo of South African THE DON HAIR & Nigerian Hair by Bukks, with a skin-matching frontal styled into a chic top bun.

Styled by Dahmola, Bonang rocked this A-class glam with five (5) outstanding outfits from Nigerian designers. See her photos captured by The Lagos Paparazzi below:

CREDITS

Muse: @bonang_m

Stylist: @dahmola

Makeup: @neetabeauty_

Hair: @_thedonhair_ x @hairbybukks_

Designers: @veekeejames_official, @somobysomo, @sheyeoladejo, @mazellebridal and @emaginebybukola

Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

