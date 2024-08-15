Connect with us

Breaking Down Bonang Matheba's Flawless Beauty Look for Miss South Africa 2024

Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' House with Twin Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Ignites the Screen in Red Hot Look on the 2nd Episode of 'The Buzz'

Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation to Compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

Miss South Africa: 20 Times Natasha Joubert 'ATE Fashion Up' & Left No Crumbs

Life Before #BBNaija: The Different Sides to Anita Ukah – Crowned Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur

Published

48 mins ago

 on

Ever the epitome of elegance, Bonang Matheba, dazzled as the host of Miss South Africa with a beauty look that was nothing short of spectacular. Known for her impeccable style, Bonang was flawlessly radiant in her glowing fair skin with a bronze-finish face glam and a chic updo.

Her face was beaten to perfection by a Makeup Artist from the Nigerian NEETA BEAUTY brand featuring a radiant blend of soft glam and shimmers. Her eyes were the focal point, adorned with shimmering shadows in warm, earthy tones, and complemented by a winged eyeliner.

Bonang’s complexion glowed with a dewy finish, accentuating her natural beauty. Her lips were painted in a luscious glossy nude hue, adding a subtle, yet sensual, finish to her look. Her hair was flawlessly put together by the stellar duo of South African THE DON HAIR & Nigerian Hair by Bukks, with a skin-matching frontal styled into a chic top bun.

Styled by Dahmola, Bonang rocked this A-class glam with five (5) outstanding outfits from Nigerian designers. See her photos captured by The Lagos Paparazzi below:

 

CREDITS

Muse: @bonang_m
Stylist: @dahmola
Makeup: @neetabeauty_
Hair: @_thedonhair_ x @hairbybukks_
Designers: @veekeejames_official@somobysomo@sheyeoladejo@mazellebridal and @emaginebybukola
Shots: @thelagospaparazzi

Related Topics:
