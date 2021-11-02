Connect with us

US will Now Require Incoming Travellers to Show Proof of Complete Vaccination

US will Now Require Incoming Travellers to Show Proof of Complete Vaccination

Published

25 seconds ago

 on

Beginning on November 8, foreign national air travellers to the United States will be required – with only limited exceptions – to be fully vaccinated and to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States.

This new global travel system replaces the existing country-by-country restrictions, putting in place a consistent approach worldwide.

With the implementation of these new vaccine requirements, foreign national travellers who have been in one of the 33 countries with restrictions do not need to obtain national interest exceptions in order to travel to the United States.

The CDC has determined that for the purposes of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorised, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

When it comes to testing, fully vaccinated air travellers will continue to be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test taken within three calendar days of travel to the United States before boarding. That includes all travellers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents (LPRs), and foreign nationals. For example, if a vaccinated traveler is traveling to the United States on Saturday, they can test from Wednesday on.

To further strengthen protections, unvaccinated travellers – whether U.S. citizens, LPRs, or the small number of excepted unvaccinated foreign nationals – will now need to show proof of a negative test within one calendar day of travel to the United States.

For the latest information on the new vaccination and testing requirements, please visit here.

