Aishetu Fatima Dozie’s “Bossy Cosmetics” Makes Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List

We can’t put into words how big a deal this is: Oprah has just released her annual list of “Oprah’s Favorite Things” — a comprehensive roundup of the mogul’s holiday gift guide that propels every pick into fame and households across the world — and this year’s select includes beauty brand Bossy Cosmetics founded by Nigerian-American, Aishetu Fatima Dozie.

Aishetu describes Bossy Cosmetics‘ deluxe gift set as ultra-special. The set includes four different hydrating shades of lipstick infused with watermelon seed oil. So it makes sense that it would find its way to Oprah. “I curated the shades in this quad so they’d work on everyone. I love that they’re so rich in pigment, and the formula is vegan, cruelty-free, and hydrating, with watermelon seed oil and vitamin E,” Oprah wrote on her magazine’s website.



Aishetu took to her Instagram page to share her excitement:

We are soooo excited to share with you that we’re one of #OprahsFavoriteThings!!!! ⁠

YESSSSSSSSS ⚡⚡⚡⚡⚡⁠

We still can’t wrap our minds around the fact that OPRAH even knows who we are but here we are and we are THRILLED 😃😃😃⁠

THANK YOU Team Oprah and Oprah Daily for making our dreams come true. We can’t begin to tell you how amazing this acknowledgement and seal of approval means to us as a little, young brand. ⁠

Thank you for believing in us, loving us, supporting us, amplifying us, trusting us, and being US.⁠

Shop your gift set today 🎁 Head to @Amazon and pick up the latest @oprahdaily O Quarterly on Nov 9 to get an early start on all that holiday shopping!

Photo Credit: @bossylipstick

