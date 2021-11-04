OAU’s Best Graduating Student Dr Joy Adesina Gets a House, N5m Cash & Free Scholarship from Ogun State Government

Connect with us

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Congratulations are in order for Dr Joy Oyinlola Adesina who made rounds for emerging as the Best Graduating Student in the history of the Faculty of Clinical Sciences at Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU, Ile-Ife), after coveting 9 awards and 10 distinctions in Medicine.

As part of her rewards for hard work and ‘in recognition of her sterling performance’, the medical doctor, who hails from Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been gifted a bungalow, a 5million Naira cash award, and a free scholarship for her residency programme at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, OOUTH by the Ogun State  Government.

On Wednesday, 3rd of November, the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun presented Dr Joy with a Letter of Allocation, stating that she has created a new record in the institution that is worthy of accolades.

“With this achievement, you have once again proved that with hard work, commitment discipline, determination and focus, anyone can achieve great things,” the governor added during his presentation.

Watch the full presentation below:

