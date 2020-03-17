Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Discharged from the Hospital

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

WATCH Lota Chukwu's Short Film on Domestic & Emotional Violence "I Am (Now/Not) My Mother"

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

"We don't want to be slapped" - Kate Henshaw is Also Speaking Up against Elisha Abbo as AGN Patron

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kemi Adetiba is Teasing Us with a "King Of Boys 2" Snippet (& It Seems Makanaki is ALIVE 😯)

Movies & TV Scoop Style Weddings

#RoadToBae2020: Friends & Family showed up in their Best Asoebi Styles for Anita Brows & Emmanuel Ikubese

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Living in Bondage was the BIGGEST Winner at #AMVCA7 | See the Full List

Events Movies & TV

#AMVCA7 was LIT! Check Out its Most Memorable Moments

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

#AMVCA7: These Celebrities Did Not Let the Coronavirus Stop their Slay

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

#AMVCA7: Here's What People Are Saying about "King of Boys" Getting Snubbed

Movies & TV Nollywood

And the Winner of #AMVCA7 Trailblazer Award is... Swanky JKA 👏🏾

Movies & TV

Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Discharged from the Hospital

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

A representative of Tom Hanks shared a piece of good news with CNN which might be a sign of improvement for the filmmaker and his wife, Rita Wilson.

Hanks, who is currently in Australia to shoot a movie, took to Instagram a few days ago to share that he and his wife had tested positive to the coronavirus after experiencing tiredness, body aches and feverish temperatures.

According to a source, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland Hospital after being hospitalized in isolation in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Holarns

    March 17, 2020 at 2:37 pm

    Thank God

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: 5 Ways to Bounce Back After a Setback

BN Prose: Honey, It’s Time We Go Crazy by Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: The Pressure of Being a Man in Nigeria

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye: The Difference Between Sponsors & Mentors

Mfonobong Inyang: Dear Amazing Woman, You’re Doing Well!

Advertisement
css.php