Coronavirus: Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson are Discharged from the Hospital

A representative of Tom Hanks shared a piece of good news with CNN which might be a sign of improvement for the filmmaker and his wife, Rita Wilson.

Hanks, who is currently in Australia to shoot a movie, took to Instagram a few days ago to share that he and his wife had tested positive to the coronavirus after experiencing tiredness, body aches and feverish temperatures.

According to a source, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have been released from a Queensland Hospital after being hospitalized in isolation in Australia and are now in self-quarantine at their home.