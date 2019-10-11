Achieve Ageless Skin Glow & Beauty with Retinol!

From the point of birth, a baby begins to advance in age and so does the skin. Naturally, skin degeneration sets in with age advancement and when you add environmental factors such as genes, air and water pollution, harsh weather, sun damage, stress, unheal5thy eating, and bad habits, what you get is an even faster degeneration of the skin. Other factors such as skin types, tone, and texture also influence the rate at which skin aging occurs. As aging sets in, the skin becomes rougher, harder, wrinkled, easily bruised, more intolerant, slack, thin and transparent.



Anti-Aging

In the scurry to tackle the problems presented by skin-aging, anti-aging creams became the first stop for providing the respite and the demand for anti-aging creams became grew geometrically. Anti-aging creams often promise consumers reversal of skin-aging problems and prevention of further skin aging. However, despite the great demand, many anti-aging products and treatments do not provide lasting results or major positive effects.

One study found that the best performing creams reduced wrinkles by less than 10% in over 12 weeks, which is not noticeable to the human eye. Another study found that cheap moisturizers were just as effective as high-priced anti-wrinkle creams.

Retinol

Retinol is the new frenzy for treating skin aging problems because they are potent enough to improve skin texture, pigmentation, and tone with a few drops of serum, combined with treatment creams.

Some of the biggest concerns with the use of Retinols are whether they are suitable for all skin types, skin tones, and textures. Other concerns are whether the treatment regimen can be combined with other brands without causing skin reactions; and when best the regimen should be applied.

Also, anti-aging creams and retinol are typically marketed towards women. However, with the rise of self-awareness and the desire for supple skin among the masculine gender, more products are now being targeted toward men.

A retinol range that has the potency to tackle anti-aging problems and also resolve all consumer concerns will be nothing short of a medical miracle.

The Murad Retinol Range

The Retinol Youth Renewal Range is nothing short of a medical miracle. The Retinol Youth Renewal Range is made up of a serum, a day cream, and a night cream.

Murad has perfected the science of retinol with its breakthrough serum, powered by Retinol Tri-Active Technology, a fast-acting retinoid, time-released retinol, and a retinol booster. The potent yet gentle formula of the Retinol Youth Renewal Serum quickly and visibly minimizes lines and deep wrinkles. The Murad Retinol firms up loose skin evens skin tone and boosts radiance for more vibrant, youthful-looking skin. It helps increase the resilience of the skin to boost firmness and attracts moisture deep into the skin’s surface to plump and smoothen it out.

The Retinol Youth Renewal Range is suitable for all skin types, skin textures, pigmentations, and all genders.

Retinol The Skin-Aging Anecdote

