Leading Luxury Fragrance & Skincare Company, Eternia launches Flagship Store in Lekki

You can Now Master the Art of Photography with the TECNO CAMON 12 Series📸

Achieve Ageless Skin Glow & Beauty with Retinol!

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series 'Full House'

Jumia will be offering Free Delivery for over 1000 Sneakers Purchase to celebrate #NationalSneakersDay

Leadway Assurance takes Insurance to a New Level with the Launch of its Student Protection Plan

Cold Stone Creamery introduces Two Yummy Flavors 🍧to celebrate Naija's Independence

Give your Hair the Bold & Unique Look it Deserves with these Hair Tips from Cantu

Here's How Terra saved a Food-Crumbling Relationship

Film For Impact Foundation is Calling Out to Filmmakers to Submit Entries for AFFIF 2020 🎬

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 hours ago

 on

Eternia, a leading luxury fragrance and skincare retail company announces the launch of her Flagship Store, located in the heart of Lekki at No 4, Fatai Idowu Arobieke Street, Off Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.  Eternia offers an exclusive collection of luxury brands.

For the first time, the store brings together under one roof both indigenous and international luxury brands. The growing collection comprises of Armani, Gucci, Dior Viktor & Rolf, Paco Rabanne, YSL, Ralph Lauren, Eutopie, Lancôme fragrance, and skincare. The store’s design combines a simple layout and whimsical details to bring to life a truly beautiful fragranced haven.

Amplifying the company’s growth strategy, the store represents a strong brand statement and offers a compelling shopping experience for the Nigerian fragrance and skincare lovers. The Eternia Flagship Store will also offer limited-edition products and specialty gift sets across its core product categories as well as the option to create custom-made gift sets, complimentary fragrance and skincare consultation and complimentary samples.

Eternia is established to create a timeless signature of you; signature scent, signature skincare.

This month, shoppers can enjoy an early bird 10% discount until October 19th, 2019.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–
Sponsored Content

BellaNaija.com

BellaNaija.com

