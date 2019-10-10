Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series 'Full House'

Movies & TV Scoop

Chris Attoh Returns to Social Media, says: "We learn a lot from our places of discomfort"

BN TV Movies & TV

Watch this Inspiring Short Film by Ruby Suze "Strong Black Woman" on BN

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Regina Daniels’ Mom responds to Comments about the Actor's Marriage & Age on BBC News Pidgin | WATCH

Movies & TV Scoop

Angela Bassett Shares her Child Sexual Abuse Story & her Mom's Swift, Empowering Response

Movies & TV

Kemi 'Lala' Akindoju, Tony Rapu, Chude Jideonwo, Funke Bucknor Obruthe join British High Commission to discuss Mental Health | See First Photos

Movies & TV Nollywood

10 Things to Expect from "Living In Bondage: Breaking Free” Coming to Cinemas November 8th

Movies & TV

Zendaya, Lena Waithe, Mindy Kaling.... Meet ELLE's 2019 Women in Hollywood

Movies & TV

Baby Ire Steps Out on Movie Date with Mommy Toyin Abraham

Events Movies & TV

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival

Movies & TV

Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series ‘Full House’

BellaNaija.com

Published

16 hours ago

 on

What do you get when you mix summer holidays, retired family members, lots and lots of free family time and an open home? You may have guessed right; you get a FULL HOUSE.

Full House is Nigeria’s First Interactive Web Series and will engage viewers in a fun and exciting way by having them participate in telling the story as it progresses. There are also prizes and rewards set up for the viewers who engage most with the story. A grand prize of an iPhone 11 is also up for grabs. Amazing, isn’t it?

Set to premier on October 19th, 2019, Full House is powered by Tetmosol, Nigeria’s first and most effective medicated/antiseptic brand. Fresh episodes of the series will be streamed weekly on the brand’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

To watch the Full House web series and get in the running for the grand prize, follow @tetmosol_ng on all Social Media platforms and subscribe to TETMOSOL on YouTube.

Don’t forget to turn on notifications. We are definitely excited to see this web series. We hope you are too.

Here are behind the scene photos of the production uploaded by some of the cast.

—————————————————————————————————————————————–

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Olawunmi Esan: What Does Great Sex Mean to You?

Is Your Neighbour a Nuisance?

World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php