Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi to Feature in New Web Series ‘Full House’

What do you get when you mix summer holidays, retired family members, lots and lots of free family time and an open home? You may have guessed right; you get a FULL HOUSE.

Full House is Nigeria’s First Interactive Web Series and will engage viewers in a fun and exciting way by having them participate in telling the story as it progresses. There are also prizes and rewards set up for the viewers who engage most with the story. A grand prize of an iPhone 11 is also up for grabs. Amazing, isn’t it?

Set to premier on October 19th, 2019, Full House is powered by Tetmosol, Nigeria’s first and most effective medicated/antiseptic brand. Fresh episodes of the series will be streamed weekly on the brand’s YouTube, Facebook and Instagram platforms.

To watch the Full House web series and get in the running for the grand prize, follow @tetmosol_ng on all Social Media platforms and subscribe to TETMOSOL on YouTube.

Don’t forget to turn on notifications. We are definitely excited to see this web series. We hope you are too.

Here are behind the scene photos of the production uploaded by some of the cast.

Sponsored Content