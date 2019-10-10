Lupita Nyongó is a Bella Stylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of “Little Monsters”

Hollywood’s long-anticipated horror film Little Monsters had its New York premiere recently at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre and the star of the film, Lupita Nyong’ó, was in attendance.

The 12 Years a Slave actress sported a flowy dress from Nigerian brand Eki Orleans.

The dress print is a well-detailed mix-match of different animal skins including zebra, cheetah, and tiger. The Kenyan actress rocked the dress with her braids styled in an updo and complimented the whole look with a bold red lip stain.

Photo Credit: Getty Images