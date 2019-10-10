Yummy New Mum Makida Moka is taking us through her Pregnancy Journey🤰🏾

Model and actress Makida Moka is giving us the scoop on her pregnancy journey.

Makida recently revealed the exciting news of her delivery on her Instagram page with a video.

1. 6weeks Pregnant

2. 12weeks Pregnant.

3. 20 weeks Pregnant.

4. 36 weeks Pregnant. pic.twitter.com/VXEMSXBYH2 — Makida Moka Onyekweli (@TheMakidaMoka) October 5, 2019

See the photos below

6weeks Pregnant

12weeks Pregnant

20 weeks Pregnant

36 weeks Pregnant

2 weeks PostPartum