Yummy New Mum Makida Moka is taking us through her Pregnancy Journey🤰🏾

Model and actress Makida Moka is giving us the scoop on her pregnancy journey.

Makida recently revealed the exciting news of her delivery on her Instagram page with a video.

6weeks Pregnant

12weeks Pregnant

20 weeks Pregnant

36 weeks Pregnant

2 weeks PostPartum

