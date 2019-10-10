Lola Shoneyin narrates how She was Sexually Assaulted by a Deputy Vice-Chancellor

In light of the new BBC Africa Eye investigation, Nigerian writer and poet Lola Shoneyin has revealed an old incident that happened to her years ago.

Shoneyin narrated her ordeal on her twitter page, describing how she was sexually assaulted by a Deputy Vice-Chancellor who was also a friend to her father and how her father reacted.

A DVC (also my dad’s friend) lunged at my breasts in his office. I froze from shock before flinging off his hand. For months, I felt terrible shame. Played the scene over in my mind to see what I could’ve done to invite such a violation. Nothing. I told my dad and he was furious! — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) October 7, 2019

My dad slapped his chest and said, ‘Omo re mi!’ (my own child in Remo). He felt so betrayed. To be honest, I told my parents because I felt a stomach-turning combination of shame and fear. I believed the man was capable of turning up at my door. https://t.co/NbbOLFqLkj — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) October 7, 2019

It was very hard. And very embarrassing. There are loads of experiences that I didn’t share/ haven’t shared with them though. How many stories will I recount? https://t.co/skcWRCKPcy — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) October 7, 2019

Listen, a big part of my shame was that I froze from shock for about 3 seconds. I therefore had to live with the lingering sensation of this man’s palm on my breast for weeks. I felt so dirty. 🤮 I wish I’d slapped him. I wish I’d screamed. But I didn’t. I was terrified. https://t.co/1ORLrA1NpC — Lọlá Shónẹ́yìn (@lolashoneyin) October 7, 2019

Photo Credit: Lolashoneyin