Scoop
Wives of English Footballers Coleen Rooney & Rebekah Vardy in Social Media Row over Leaked Stories
Coleen Rooney, wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, claims that Rebekah Vardy‘s (wife of Jamie Vardy) Instagram account has been used to leak stories about her and her personal life to a UK tabloid.
Coleen said she spent five months working out who was giving out information from her personal Instagram account after she blocked left only Rebekah’s account as she was her number 1 suspect.
Coleen shared the post on her social media.
Meanwhile, Rebekah Vardy denied the allegation, saying “over the years, various people have had access to my Insta…”