The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives Returns to London’s Arcola Theatre this April!

Lola Shoneyin‘s compelling work, The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives, is making a powerful return to the stage in a bold and unforgettable new production at London’s acclaimed Arcola Theatre, poised to establish itself as one of the must-see theatrical events of 2025

Based on the bestselling novel by Lola Shoneyin, this powerful story follows Baba Segi, a wealthy Nigerian patriarch with three wives, seven children, and a seemingly perfect home. But when he brings a young university graduate, Bolanle, into his household, she unknowingly sets off a chain of events that threatens to unravel the fabric of his carefully curated family life. Bolanle’s quiet presence becomes a catalyst for truth, challenging tradition and exposing long-held secrets that force every member of the household to confront their past and their place in the family.

Adapted by Caine Prize-winning playwright Rotimi Babatunde and directed by the acclaimed Femi Elufowoju jr, the production features an all-African ensemble and is infused with the spirit of Yoruba culture through live music, traditional songs, and dynamic choreography. The result is an immersive theatrical experience that’s as celebratory as it is confrontational.

Cast includes:

Patrice Naiambana as Baba Segi

as Baba Segi Dolapo Oni as Bolanle

as Bolanle Kemi Adekoya as Iya Segi

as Iya Segi Mofe Akande as Iya Femi

as Iya Femi Christina Oshunniyi as Iya Tope

as Iya Tope Ayo-Dele Edwards as Mama Bolanle

as Mama Bolanle Tania Nwachukwu as Segi

as Segi Diana Yekinni as Nurse

as Nurse Ayan De First as Tunde

as Tunde Usifu Jalloh as Taju

Returning after its acclaimed 2018 debut, this new staging promises a richer, deeper exploration of the themes that made the original a hit: patriarchy, identity, family loyalty, and the silence women are often forced to carry. It’s a searing, funny, and heart-wrenching exploration of modern-day Nigeria — and the unspoken rules that govern its homes.

Show Dates: 26th April – 7th June 2025

Venue: Arcola Theatre, East London

Press Night: Wednesday 30th April at 7.30pm

Running Time: 130 mins (including interval)

Age Guidance: 18+

The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives is already generating significant excitement, and with a company of actors delivering what are anticipated to be memorable performances, This production has been described as a potentially significant event that could captivate audiences and initiate discussions that linger beyond the performance

BellaNaija is a media partner for The Secret Lives of Baba Segi’s Wives