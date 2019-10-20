Iphone 11 + Other Freebies Up for Grabs when you watch New Web-series ‘Full House’ Featuring your Faves

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

12 mins ago

 on

The much-anticipated web series, Full House (Nigeria’s first interactive web series) starring Rachel Oniga, Lota Chukwu, Okey Uzoeshi, Angel-Onyi Unigwe, and others premieres

Date:  Saturday, October 19th, 2019.

The great news for viewers of the series is that they stand a chance to win fabulous prizes for watching the series. The most engaged follower at the end of the 8-episode series will win the star prize of an iPhone 11 and lots of giveaways weekly for viewers.

To qualify to win the giveaways including the iPhone 11, the following simple steps should be followed:

  • Follow on Instagram, Like on Facebook, and subscribe to Youtube Channel.
  • Like and comment on every episode of the web series.
  • Share and tag your friends on every episode of the web series.

This is definitely going to be an interesting ride.

