Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival
Popular talk show host, Funmi Iyanda’s new film, “Walking With Shadows” premiered at the BFI London film festival.
Movie stars and media personalities Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Ozzy Agu attended the event. Author Jude Dibia, producer Olumide Femi, and director Aofie O’kelly were also at the event.
Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI