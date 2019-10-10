Connect with us

Events Movies & TV

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival

Events

The Winihin Jemide Series will coordinate the Most Anticipated Gardening Events this Weekend | October 11th - 13th

Events

BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events

Access 'W' Initiative to focus on Infertility, Endometriosis, Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) during this Health Month

Events

Angelina Jolie brought her Kids to 'Maleficent 2' London Premiere | We've Got the Photos

Events

Here's How You can make Your Dream to Study in the UK Come True! Meet & Network with Experts on Monday, October 21st

Events Movies & TV Scoop Style

Lupita Nyongó is a Bella Stylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of “Little Monsters”

Events

N150m Up for grabs as Access Bank & Star Lager Beer unveils New Talent Hunt Show 'Access The Stars'

Events

Register to Attend the 7th Annual Dabira Women Conference Themed "Bruised But Not Broken" | October 12th

Career Events

Here are 2 Reasons Why You should Attend the WIMBIZ Annual Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Events

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 hours ago

 on

Popular talk show host, Funmi Iyanda’s new film, “Walking With Shadows” premiered at the BFI London film festival.

Movie stars and media personalities Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi, and Ozzy Agu attended the event. Author Jude Dibia, producer Olumide Femi, and director Aofie O’kelly were also at the event.

See photos below

Producer Olumide Femi, Funlola A Raimi, Producer Funmi Iyanda, Director Aofie O’kelly, Author Jude Dibia, Ozzy Agu and Zainab Balogun attend the “Walking With Shadows” premiere at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival at the Curzon Soho on October 09, 2019 in London, England.

Ozzy Agu

Funmi Iyanda

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu

Olumide Femi

Jude Dibia

Photo Credit: Lia Toby/Getty Images for BFI

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

What is Your Company’s HR Policy on People with Tattoos?

John Adebimitan: Pond Vs Stream? Step Up Your Digital Marketing Game, Learn Where to Fish!

Olawunmi Esan: What Does Great Sex Mean to You?

Is Your Neighbour a Nuisance?

World Mental Health Awareness Day 2019! Need to Get Help For Your Mental Health in Nigeria?

Advertisement
css.php