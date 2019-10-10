Connect with us

Angelina Jolie brought her Kids to 'Maleficent 2' London Premiere | We've Got the Photos

The Winihin Jemide Series will coordinate the Most Anticipated Gardening Events this Weekend | October 11th - 13th

BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Access 'W' Initiative to focus on Infertility, Endometriosis, Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) during this Health Month

Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu, Ozzy Agu, Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi Attend Premiere of Funmi Iyanda’s “Walking With Shadows” at the BFI London Film Festival

Here's How You can make Your Dream to Study in the UK Come True! Meet & Network with Experts on Monday, October 21st

Lupita Nyongó is a Bella Stylista in this Eki Orleans Dress at the New York Premiere of “Little Monsters”

N150m Up for grabs as Access Bank & Star Lager Beer unveils New Talent Hunt Show 'Access The Stars'

Register to Attend the 7th Annual Dabira Women Conference Themed "Bruised But Not Broken" | October 12th

Here are 2 Reasons Why You should Attend the WIMBIZ Annual Conference 2019 | November 7th & 8th

Angelina Jolie and 4 of her children attended the London premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil!

The 44-year-old actress and some of her kids hit the red carpet at the event held at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Knox Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

In the movie, Angelina Jolie is reprising her role as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which hits theaters on October 18!

See more photos from the premiere below.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Elle Fanning attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: David Gyasi attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Judi Shekoni attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Harrison Davis, Warwick Davis and Annabelle Davis attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Photo Credit: Getty Images

1 Comment

  BC

    October 10, 2019 at 4:35 pm

    Shiloh's eyes look so sad. Why are her biological children dressed like boys? Especially Shiloh? With such short hair?

    Reply

