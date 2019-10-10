Angelina Jolie brought her Kids to ‘Maleficent 2’ London Premiere | We’ve Got the Photos

Angelina Jolie and 4 of her children attended the London premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil!
The 44-year-old actress and some of her kids hit the red carpet at the event held at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England.
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Knox Jolie-Pitt attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
In the movie, Angelina Jolie is reprising her role as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which hits theaters on October 18!
See more photos from the premiere below.
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Angelina Jolie attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Elle Fanning attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Elle Fanning and Angelina Jolie attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Chiwetel Ejiofor attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: David Gyasi attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: Judi Shekoni attends the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 09: (L-R) Harrison Davis, Warwick Davis and Annabelle Davis attend the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
Photo Credit: Getty Images
October 10, 2019 at 4:35 pm
