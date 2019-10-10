Angelina Jolie brought her Kids to ‘Maleficent 2’ London Premiere | We’ve Got the Photos

Angelina Jolie and 4 of her children attended the London premiere of Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil!

The 44-year-old actress and some of her kids hit the red carpet at the event held at Odeon IMAX Waterloo on October 09, 2019 in London, England.

In the movie, Angelina Jolie is reprising her role as Maleficent in Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil, which hits theaters on October 18!

See more photos from the premiere below.

Photo Credit: Getty Images