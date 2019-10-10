Here’s How You can make Your Dream to Study in the UK Come True! Meet & Network with Experts on Monday, October 21st

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

15 hours ago

 on

Applying to Study in the UK without the right guidance for many international students can often be perceived as long- winded.

We @aeconsultantsltd are here to offer a seamless experience from start to finish to Nigerian Students who are interested in studying in the UK. Make it a date with us at LandMark Event Center, Lekki, Lagos on Monday 21st October 2019, 10am-3pm.

Date: Monday, October 21st, 2019
Time: 10am – 3pm
Venue: LandMark Event Center, Lekki, Lagos

Registration is completely free and can be done here or by clicking the link in our Instagram bio.

Refreshments and gifts included.

Please contact us for more information on [email protected] or drop us a message on whatsapp on +447568792520/+2347060440491 #goglobal #international #internationalstudents #studyabroad #education #futuregoals #tgif #ukeducation #landmarkeventcentre #Lagos #openday #admission #immigration

