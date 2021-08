In this video, Angelina Jolie teams up with Guerlain, OFA, and UNESCO to help save the buzzy pollinators as she takes Vogue through the art of beekeeping.

Watch and learn:



CREDITS:

Director: Scott Perry

Editor: Victoria Mortati

Post Supervisor: Marco Glinbizzi

Production Manager: Emily Yates

Color by Alexia Salingaros, Forager

Sound Mix by Nick Cipriano, BANG