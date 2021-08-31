Connect with us
Tangerine Africa

BN TV

Rona's "Rose of Sharon" Bible Study Series has finally Kicked Off | Watch Lesson 1

BN TV

Learn a few things as Angelina Jolie shows Vogue the Art of Beekeeping

BN TV

This Episode of "Spill The Tea with the Abebes" is all about Stereotypes and Labels

BN TV

Jennifer Onyekwelu & GGB Dance Crew's Ifeoma Efiokwu talk about Going Viral on Social Media

BN TV

DaBaby, Lil Nas & "Love Island" - Grace Ajilore Finally Speaks her Spark

BN TV

"Rumour Has It" Season 3 Writer Lani Aisida Reacts to Comments in Q&A Tag

BN TV Living

Khafi shares five things she learned about breastfeeding as a first-time mum

BN TV

The Crazy Life Of A Youtuber Living in Lagos | Tayo Aina Vlog

BN TV Music

Watch TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship “Alpha Omega” with Tomi Favored

BN TV

Wunmi Bello goes on a Random Trip to Marbella | Vlog Life

BN TV

Rona’s “Rose of Sharon” Bible Study Series has finally Kicked Off | Watch Lesson 1

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Rona has officially kicked off her “Rose Of Sharon” bible study online series and the first lesson is titled ‘All Spiritual Blessings’.Rona says,

Knowing who we are in Christ is what we need more than anything in this life. Discovering this gives us purpose and direction, but in order to do this, we need to know what we are entitled to in the Spirit.

“Rose of Sharon” bible studies is diving into all spiritual blessings and Rona shares her knowledge about what the first two spiritual blessings are available to us today.

Watch the first episode below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
Sign up on Netflix
Advertisement

Star Features

Mfonobong Inyang: Honouring the Life & Legacy of Chadwick Boseman (The Black Panther)

Funmi Akintade: You Need to Know the 3Ws Of Content Writing

Smart Emmanuel: What Do You Do When your Hard Work is Not Appreciated at your Workplace?

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Top Stories You Missed on BellaNaija This Week

Dennis Isong: How to Know If You’re Being Overcharged for Rent
css.php