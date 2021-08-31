Rona’s “Rose of Sharon” Bible Study Series has finally Kicked Off | Watch Lesson 1

Rona has officially kicked off her “Rose Of Sharon” bible study online series and the first lesson is titled ‘All Spiritual Blessings’.Rona says,

Knowing who we are in Christ is what we need more than anything in this life. Discovering this gives us purpose and direction, but in order to do this, we need to know what we are entitled to in the Spirit.

“Rose of Sharon” bible studies is diving into all spiritual blessings and Rona shares her knowledge about what the first two spiritual blessings are available to us today.

Watch the first episode below: