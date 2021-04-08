Angelina Jolie, Tyler Perry star in Taylor Sheridan’s “Those Who Wish Me Dead” | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

New Line Cinema presents a Bron Studios and Filmrights Production, “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” in collaboration with Creative Wealth Medial.

In “Those Who Wish Me Dead,”, Oscar-winner actress Angelina Jolie plays the role of a smokejumper named Hannah, still reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire when she comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn.

It also stars Tyler Perry, Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Jonny Bernthal, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore and Jake Weber.

The film is directed by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and the screenplay by Michael Koryta, Charles Leavitt and Taylor Sheridan, based on the book by Koryta.

Credits for production go to Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Aaron L. Gilbert, Kevin Turen and Taylor Sheridan, while Steven Thibault, Ashley Levinson, Andria Spring, Jason Cloth, Richard McConnell, and Kathryn D serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer below:

