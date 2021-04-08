Connect with us

Meet Mudi's Sister, Sele in Episode 6 (War Ready) of Grow Up or Nuts" Season 2

Angelina Jolie, Tyler Perry star in Taylor Sheridan's "Those Who Wish Me Dead" | Watch the Trailer

Valerie Ike's Opinion on Some Pop Culture Moments

New Video: Rema - Bounce

A Celebration of Joy! Catch Sinach's Live Easter Concert on BN TV

Dolapo Oni-Sijuwade has an Interesting Flight Story in New Vlog

Gyakie gets Candid about Ghanaian & Nigerian Music on the #Midday Show with Nadine & Toolz

The Final Episode of Demi Lovato's Four-Part Documentary "Dancing With the Devil" is all about Rebirthing | Watch

Lupita Nyong'o opens up on what She'll Miss Most about Chadwick Boseman on "The Ellen Show"

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV's "The Cover"

Meet Mudi’s Sister, Sele in Episode 6 (War Ready) of Grow Up or Nuts” Season 2

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Setwerk Films has premiered episode 6 (War Ready) of its web series “Grow Up or Nuts” season 2.

This season is packed with more fun, thrilling and exciting moments with your favourite girls. In this season, all mysteries are solved and more truths revealed.

This amazing series was shot by Setwerk Films, starring Sophie Alakija-RammalEfe Irele, Okawa Shaznay and many others. Produced by Efe Irele and directed by Jide “J Blaze” Oyegbile.

In this week’s episode, Mudi’s younger sister, Sele gets arrested in a hotel for finding herself in a complicated theft situation, as the truth about Kiki’s sexual partner slowly unravels.

Meanwhile, what was that in the end?

Watch the new episode below:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

