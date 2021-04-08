First Look at the forthcoming film “One Too Many” starring Jide Kosoko, Omowunmi Dada & Dakore Akande

Connect with us

Published

33 mins ago

 on

Kayode Kasum has released the first look at his forthcoming film titled “One Too Many“, which stars Jide Kosoko, Omowunmi Dada, Dakore Akande, Funsho Adeolu, Ikponmwosa Gold, Chimezie Imo, Tope Tedela, and Paul Utomi.

The “Quam’s Money” director posted exclusive behind-the-scenes images of some of the cast on Instagram shortly after the film’s shooting wrapped in Ibadan. The film was produced by Atinuke Akande and Joy Grant-Ekong.

Sharing the images, he wrote:

We went to ibadan to shoot a film. It’s titled One Too Many. Produced by Atinuke Akinde. @atinukee_akinde
Ibadan is a beautiful city. I met some students in UI and it felt good to work with them on this project. I will definitely be going back to shoot again sometime in the future.
I also had the joy of working with some incredible actors.
One time, I looked at Tope Tedela and told him he was enjoying it all way too much. He laughed. Tope likes eloquent characters. He’ll ask me to delete this. I won’t. Or maybe I will lol😌
Dakore Akande, Thank you for your kind heart and dedication to Adesuwa. As always, it was a thrill working with you.🙂
Shared laughs with Omowunmi Dada. The woman is a vibe and a star I swear!
Don’t know when this would be out but it’s something special.❤️
Shot with my brothers @captaindegzy and @cinemmaofficial

Check it out:

Photo Credit: kayodekasum

css.php