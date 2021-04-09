Connect with us

Gideon Okeke & Chidera have a Baby on the Way!

YolanDa Brown Writes the First-Ever Afrobeats Song for "Sesame Street"

Catch Up on Four New Episodes of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" Season 1

First Look at the forthcoming film "One Too Many" starring Jide Kosoko, Omowunmi Dada & Dakore Akande

Gyakie inks record deal with Sony Music/RCA Records UK

"How I Choose to Look... Is My Choice" - Khloe Kardashian is All About Self Love & Body Positivity

Guess Who's Back... Osas Ighodaro 💃🏽

We Like What’s Brewing Between Jemima Osunde & Ric Hassani 😊

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s First Netflix Project is an Invictus Games docuseries "Heart of Invictus"

Get to Know What Drives Dorathy Bachor on Accelerate TV’s “The Cover”

Gideon Okeke & Chidera have a Baby on the Way!

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Yay! Congratulations to Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera who have another bun in the oven.

This makes it the actors third child and his second with Chidera, expected to arrive in July.

Gideon, unable to contain his excitement, shared a video from his wife’s scan on his Instagram page. Captioning the video, he wrote:

OBUMNEME?

Naa! God is good to Me.
Steady beating My daddy’s achievements on all fronts. On my 3rd Seed. Believe it Oh!

Family: Because 2 people fell in love.
Big Win o! BUN IN THE O. 🙌🏽

Gideon later posted another photo of himself and captioned it, “In high spirits for another JULY Baby. I may look like I blessed Myself Ne? But No. God is GOOD! Make we just leff the matter for here. Till we decide on a befitting Igbo name. For now…CHIAGOZIGO Anyi.”

Watch the video below:

 

Photo Credit@GideonOkeke

Photo Credit@GideonOkeke

