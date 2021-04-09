Gideon Okeke & Chidera have a Baby on the Way!

Yay! Congratulations to Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera who have another bun in the oven.

This makes it the actors third child and his second with Chidera, expected to arrive in July.

Gideon, unable to contain his excitement, shared a video from his wife’s scan on his Instagram page. Captioning the video, he wrote:

OBUMNEME? Naa! God is good to Me.

Steady beating My daddy’s achievements on all fronts. On my 3rd Seed. Believe it Oh! Family: Because 2 people fell in love.

Big Win o! BUN IN THE O. 🙌🏽

Gideon later posted another photo of himself and captioned it, “In high spirits for another JULY Baby. I may look like I blessed Myself Ne? But No. God is GOOD! Make we just leff the matter for here. Till we decide on a befitting Igbo name. For now…CHIAGOZIGO Anyi.”

Watch the video below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>