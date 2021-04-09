Catch Up on Four New Episodes of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” Season 1

How did 3 friends go from starting a social club to becoming one of the top film production companies in Nigeria?

On the first episode of “Meet & Greet”, Inkblot founders aka The Golden Trio: Naz, Zulu and Damola, walk us through their Nollywood journey so far and also debunk some interesting rumours they’ve heard along the way.

Episode 2

Omoni Oboli, the multihyphenate queen, chats with Inkblot founders about her comeback, fighting off area boys on set, and surviving her first panic attack. They also poke fun at Damola’s social media following. Grab some popcorn and tune in for a fun time with the squad.

Episode 3

The trio speaks with Moses Babatope, Co-founder of Filmhouse and FilmOne, about Nigerian cinema in the time of Corona, Nollywood cabals, and the emerging arthouse movement. Moses also attempts to explain distribution to a 5-year old. You won’t want to miss this!

Episode 4

In this episode, actress Bisola Aiyeola sits with Naz, Zulu and Damola to discuss making it into Nollywood, her time in the Big Brother house and dealing with fame. She also shares some audition horror stories and shakes hands on a 2023 musical. You don’t want to miss this hilarious episode!