The Most Toasted Girl Episode 3 brings an Audition, a Beatdown & Some Comedy

In episode 3 of The Most Toasted Girl, TG’s hustle takes a dramatic turn straight into Nollywood. She’s rehearsing a role with Zainab Balogun, with her ever-supportive bestie Sam playing director.

Audition day arrives and in true TG fashion, patience is nowhere in her vocabulary. She confidently tries to skip the queue. Not surprising, right? We thought so too.

But just when she thinks she’s got the system figured out, trouble finds her. A polite gentleman offers her a seat while she waits. What should have been a simple gesture quickly turns into chaos. Turns out the guy is allegedly Queen’s boyfriend, at least in Queen’s head. And Queen is not just any girl. She is the undisputed leader of the Glamour Girls. Watching from afar with her crew, she doesn’t hesitate to mark her territory. Before TG can even process what’s happening, she is on the receiving end of a legendary Lagos hot-hand treatment.

Somehow she survives the ambush, dusts herself off, and heads in for her audition. But after all that drama, did she actually secure the role? Well, that’s for you to find out.

Watch episode 3 below.