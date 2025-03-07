Connect with us

The Most Toasted Girl Episode 3 brings an Audition, a Beatdown & Some Comedy

From Spiritual Money to Botched Interviews, You've Got to Watch The Most Toasted Girl Season 2

Lanre Olusola & Mongezi Makhalima Talk Blending Coaching With African Traditions On "Be Transformed" Podcast

Joeboy’s “Taxi Driver” Series Continues with Episode Three Featuring Taaooma

This Suya Pizza Recipe by Daniel Ochuko Will Have You Coming Back for More

Ebuka Songs Shares How God Called Him to Global Music at 22 on the Open Up Podcast

Chude Jideonwo & Mo Abudu Discuss Growth, Media and 25 Years of Impact

Love, Loss & Flames: Fireboy DML’s “Hell and Back” Music Video Tells It All

You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in "Kese (Dance)" Video

A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

The Most Toasted Girl Episode 3 brings an Audition, a Beatdown & Some Comedy

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In episode 3 of The Most Toasted Girl, TG’s hustle takes a dramatic turn straight into Nollywood. She’s rehearsing a role with Zainab Balogun, with her ever-supportive bestie Sam playing director.

Audition day arrives and in true TG fashion, patience is nowhere in her vocabulary. She confidently tries to skip the queue. Not surprising, right? We thought so too.

But just when she thinks she’s got the system figured out, trouble finds her. A polite gentleman offers her a seat while she waits. What should have been a simple gesture quickly turns into chaos. Turns out the guy is allegedly Queen’s boyfriend, at least in Queen’s head. And Queen is not just any girl. She is the undisputed leader of the Glamour Girls. Watching from afar with her crew, she doesn’t hesitate to mark her territory. Before TG can even process what’s happening, she is on the receiving end of a legendary Lagos hot-hand treatment.

Somehow she survives the ambush, dusts herself off, and heads in for her audition. But after all that drama, did she actually secure the role? Well, that’s for you to find out.

Watch episode 3 below.

