You can Now Master the Art of Photography with the TECNO CAMON 12 Series📸

Following the social media boom, the art of photography now plays an increasingly important role in the lives of the young. In this respect, smartphones, with their cutting-edge tech, have become a fully-fledged photography tool, easily transportable and highly compact. Photography has now become a key indicator for assessing smartphone performance.

Among all the products available, the TECNO CAMON 12, TECNO CAMON 12 Pro and TECNO CAMON 12 Air, a range of smartphones that TECNO Mobile has recently released, have all the attributes expected of a top-quality camera from any viewing angle, and to become a portable technological success.

The triple rear camera with 16+2+5 megapixels (MP) for the TECNO CAMON 12 Air and 16+2+8 MP for the TECNO CAMON 12 and TECNO CAMON 12 Pro, which kick starts a new era for photography and offers budding photographers the chance to capture unique shots from any viewing angle.

First of all, 16MP main lens with f2.0 aperture focuses on AI scene detection and AI HDR, developed by mainstream algorithms, covering various common shooting scenarios and offering corresponding AI optimization, the user could take more natural and exquisite photos via it. With AI HDR on, the photo is 21.4% clearer than no AI HDR in backlighting. The remarkable bokeh effect highlights the main portrait and blurs background sundry, making the portrait the best visual sense.

Moreover, the secondary lens brings 120° super wide-angle shots with a 300% higher frame area and 2cm extreme macro photography experience. The public eye is open to the world with an even broader perspective and captures all the small aesthetic details surrounding it at the same time

Finally, the grouped 16MP main camera and secondary camera offer a Bokeh effect, which focuses on the main photography subject and blurs a thousand and one lights in the background, giving portraits a more relevant visual sense and bring impressive portrait-taking with highlighted human figures and blurred backgrounds.