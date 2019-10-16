Sarah Ofili is a Glowing Mum-To-Be & We ❤️ It!

Counting down to her 35th birthday, Sarah Ofili-Adukeh is letting the world know that she and husband Seigha Adukeh are expecting their first baby!

Announcing the news with a maternity shoot on her Instagram page, she wrote:

What a day! What a journey! What a time of my life!! Counting down to my 35th bday, and am just so grateful to be able to celebrate such a milestone with my most precious gift from God. Aint God good!!!🙌 am not one to write epistles on the gram… but let me tk a min to appreciate my peeps! @jujufierce @mniqsamuel @p.i.n.e_a.p.p.l.e_ thank u for making my journey alot easier, Thank you for the laughs, tears, encouragement and sitting for hrs thru the shoot making sure it was exactly wat i wanted! Thank you @jujufierce for the endless effortless hrs u put into making everything happen even wen i wanted to give up, Now i wish we tk more baby bump pics 🙄🤣 AND BIGGEST THANK YOU TO MY HUBBY @zsihughez for everythinggggg!!!!❤

Credit: @bibyonce | @hairbyope_smade | @felixcrown | @january8th_style